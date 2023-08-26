GUWAHATI: Amidst the volatile situation in Manipur and mistrust among tribal and non-tribals, two church leaders, belonging to Meitei and Tangkhul Naga communities – joined hands for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the strife-torn state.

A day-long fasting prayer was jointly organized by Meitei Christian Churches Council Manipur (MCCCM) and United Tangkhul Baptist Churches at Lanthungching Baptist Church in Imphal on Friday with the theme “Be Sober Prayer.”

The prayer session was led by prominent figures like Dr CM Joy Evangelist, Rev Dr Rakhon, Rev Dr Hormi Makangwo, Ayo Rumthao (Convenor Helper Prayer Group), and Rev O Kumar, president, Meitei Christian Churches Council Manipur (MCCCM).

Church leaders underscored the importance of unity and peaceful resolution of all issues.

In his address, Rev Khayaipam Khamrang sought the intervention of God to pour out the spirit of wisdom and knowledge upon both Kuki and Meitei leaders in Manipur to come forward for peace and brotherhood for peaceful co-existence among the people of both the communities.

He said it is the time for Christians to pray for the swift restoration of order and peace in Manipur.

“As our state is in flames, all Christians in Manipur, mainly the Tangkhul Nagas and Meitei Christians have come together to offer prayer and spread the message of oneness and peace to all people in Manipur,” he also said.

He stated that love was the primary weapon needed at this juncture to assure swift peace and unity in the state.

“Violence can’t bring a solution to any issue. We need to pray for a conducive environment for peace, he added.