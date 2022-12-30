IMPHAL: A fast track court in Manipur has sentenced at least four men to various quantum of punishments, the highest of which was 35 years in jail for the offenses of rape, molestation, and sexual assault under the Indian Penal Code and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and crimes under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Special Judge (POCSO), Churachandpur on Thursday sentenced Suan Jacob, 36, convicted in the rape case of his 13-year-old daughter in November 2020, to 35 years of rigorous life imprisonment, according to the court dossiers.

The court also ordered Jacob to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, failing which, he will continue to stay in jail for 2 more years.

Further, the court awarded Rs 10 lakh from the state fund as compensation to the victim directing the District Legal Services Authority to extend all necessary help in this regard.

In yet another verdict, Court No 2 sentenced Arambam Robindro, 38, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and directed him to pay Rs 5000 as a fine for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on an eight-year-old minor girl on October 26, 2014, in the bedroom of a school quarter.

Also read: Manipur: KKL demands Sports Minister’s resignation alleging corruption

The case was taken up after a complaint was filed by the mother of the victim girl.

The court also directed the Manipur authority to provide compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the victim from the government fund.

Court Number 1 also sentenced Mayanglambam Jitan, 40, to ten years imprisonment for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault of an 8-year-old minor in February 2019 and also recommended authorities concerned provide Rs 1.5 lakh compensation to the victim.

The court also sentenced Lairenlakpam Rana, 52, to 3 years in jail under Section 366 IPC and POCSO Act for committing sexual assaults on November 5, 2016.

It also recommended Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim.