Imphal: The Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL), on Thursday, demanded the resignation of Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam over his alleged corrupt practice and untutored statement on the appointments in the Sports Department.

It also urged chief minister N Biren Singh to sack the minister in question from his council of ministers at the earliest.

“Govindas K, by virtue and power of his ministership, has appointed a person without facing proper written test and interviews to the post of a boxing coach,” the outfit KKLM, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Ngamkheingakpa Luwang said.

“The sports minister has a lack of knowledge in the differentiate of watersports – rowing and canoeing and kayaking,” the statement alleged.

The outfit has a strong exception in the statement made by the sports minister who said, “There is no wrong in the appointment of a rowing expert as a coach in the canoeing and kayaking watersports in Khello India games which are being undergone in the state.”

The untutored statement was made by the minister while delivering his speech at a felicitation ceremony of the medal winners and participants of the 36th National Games-2022, Gujarat, and 2nd North East Olympic Games-2022, Shillong at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal on Dec 20 last.

In fact, as hockey and football of different disciplines, there is unfamiliarity between rowing on one hand and canoeing and kayaking on the other, the statement said, urging the chief minister N Biren Singh to sack the incumbent sports minister from his portfolios.