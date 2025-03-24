Manipur: Couple arrested with contraband ganja in Senapati

Imphal: Security forces on Sunday arrested a couple with 25 kilograms(approx) of contraband ganja worth around Rs 25, 000 during a frisking and checking operation on the NH-102 at Laingmai Taphou in Senapati district of Manipur, an official said on Monday.

The official said that a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), and Manipur police (reserved Women team) arrested the couple in an operation at Senapati district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The security forces identified the arrested couple as Kh Zaheer Khan (21) and his wife Hepuni Doveinai (19), a resident of Golapati Mayai Leikai in Imphal East District.

The official further stated that the security forces initiated the operation under the overall supervision of Dharmendra Kumar Tyagi, IPS, Superintendent of Police Senapati district.

Later, security forces handed over the couple along with the seized items to the Senapati district police, the official added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police report said that the authority booked the couple under the relevant section of the laws and remanded them into judicial custody.