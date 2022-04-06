Manipur Congress has slammed the BJP-led state government over lifting of AFSPA only from the valley areas of the state.

Manipur Congress working president K Devabrata said that the state government contradicted its claim of improved law-and-order situation in state by retaining “disturbed area” tag in areas in hill districts of the state.

Earlier, the United Naga Council (UNC) also questioned the government’s intensions over ‘selective’ lifting of AFSPA in Manipur.

The UNC slammed the government for ‘selective’ lifting of “disturbed area” status under AFSPA only from valley areas.

The UNC, in a statement, stated that ‘selective’ lifting of AFSPA in Manipur is a ‘deceptive’ move to show that it is doing something good.

Though no substantial change in military mobilization can be seen from such move and has no relevance to the affected people, the UNC said.

“Though New Delhi alone has the power to make decision to affect any changes on the matter, the input(s) from the state government of the day is crucial and hence lifting of Disturbed Areas Act selectively only in the valley areas of the state points to the fact that hill areas will continue to be under AFSPA and endure the pain and agony of chauvinistic onslaught of the security forces,” the UNC said in a statement.