Manipur congress rejects President’s rule, demands elected government

Imphal: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has strongly opposed any move to impose President’s Rule or suspend the State Assembly following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The party insists on a democratically elected government to uphold democracy in the state.

MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh reiterated the party’s stand on social media, stating, “The Congress party opposes any move to impose President’s Rule in Manipur or suspend the Legislative Assembly. We advocate for a democratically elected government in the interest of safeguarding democracy.”

Welcoming the latest political developments, he emphasized the urgency of electing a new leader for the swift restoration of peace in the conflict-hit border state.

N. Biren Singh resigned from his post on Sunday, and Governor Anusuiya Uikey accepted his resignation, appointing him as caretaker chief minister until a new arrangement is in place.

The Manipur Legislative Assembly has 60 members, with the Congress holding five seats.