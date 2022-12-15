IMPHAL: The Congress in Manipur has demanded a probe by a neutral central agency into the alleged scam in the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects in the state.

The announcement of the demand was made by senior Manipur Congress leader Ningombam Bhupenda Meitei while briefing media persons in Imphal on Wednesday.

“The Manipur Congress demands a probe by a neutral central agency into the scam in the PMGSY road projects in the state,” said Bhupenda Meitei.

“A neutral central agency should investigate the matter and bring into the notice of the common people of Manipur involvement of any minister, government official, contractor, middle men and others in the scam,” he said.

Also read: Centre allocates Rs 33 crore for improving scientific studies in Manipur

The Manipur Congress leader further demanded that any minister, if is suspectedly involved in the alleged scam, must be dropped from the state’s cabinet.

He said that the step is necessary “so that the investigation remains impartial and fair”.