IMPHAL: The central government has allocated Rs 33 crore for imparting latest scientific studies and high-quality education to school students in Manipur through a new project named – Command and Control Centre (CCC).

CCC aims to improve Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure in Manipur to monitor performances of all government services.

This was stated by the Manipur education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh while inaugurating a new school building at Hoomi village in Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar.

Stating that the Manipur government has another plan to implement different education programs and policies, the minister informed that a new project called “Building as Learning Aid” (BaLA) will be implemented by January next year.

Manipur minister Th Basantakumar, who is also a retired IPS officer, said that the BaLA project incorporates the ideas of activity-based learning, child-friendliness, and inclusive education for Children With Special Needs (CWSN).

He added that it is envisioned to reach and teach students in specialized subjects in every part of Manipur by teachers working on a voluntary basis.

