Dimapur: A total of seven government high schools, out of the existing 15 government high schools, in the Longleng district of Nagaland are functioning without math teachers.

There are also no English teachers in 10 schools, no science teachers in two schools and no Hindi teachers in five schools in these 15 government high schools in the district.

This was revealed by Longleng’s senior sub-divisional education officer and district education officer-in-charge Yahuto Kath at the District Planning and Development Board meeting in Longleng on Thursday.

Highlighting the grievances faced by the government schools in the district due to the shortage of teachers, Kath said as per the standard criteria of the schools, the actual requirement of teachers in these 15 government high schools is 21 math teachers, 17 science teachers, 10 English teachers and 11 Hindi graduate teachers.

He also informed that 18 government middle schools in the district do not have fourth-grade staff. Saying that one cannot expect good results without teachers, he said the shortage of major subject teachers is directly affecting the performance of the students in their examinations.

Kath submitted a proposal for approval of teachers and fourth-grade staff in the government high schools and government middle schools in the district in the meeting.

Longleng deputy commissioner Dharam Raj, who chaired the meeting, said the grievances of the government schools in the district cannot be resolved unless the government comes up with a new policy to redress the issue.

He said the problem will persist until a decision is taken up at a higher level.

Raj said: “In the absence of math and science teachers, we cannot expect our students to become math and science teachers in the future.”

After deliberating on the issue, the meeting forwarded the proposal to the government for approval of teachers and the creation of fourth-grade staff posts in the schools. The house also forwarded another proposal for grant-in-aid to Good Shepherd School, Longleng.

The meeting also discussed other issues concerning the district.