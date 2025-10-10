Imphal: Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday alleged that the National People’s Party (NPP), led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has played a significant role in “destroying the stability” of Manipur.

His comments came during Sangma’s two-day visit to the state.

Speaking on X, Meghachandra claimed that Sangma’s visit was aimed at “reviving the NDA’s weakened base” in the ethnic strife-hit region. He said, “The National People’s Party (NPP) has become a close ally and political partner of the BJP. The visit of NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to Manipur is nothing but an attempt to strengthen the party organisation and reinforce ties with the BJP.”

The Congress leader further accused the BJP and its alliance partners of failing to protect Manipur’s integrity and unity, restore peace, and deliver justice to the people.

Since May 2023, more than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

“Since 2017, the BJP and its ally NPP have played a major role in destroying the stability and spirit of the State — truly, BJP and NPP are two faces of the same coin,” Meghachandra added.

During his visit, Sangma met representatives of civil society organisations, internally displaced persons, and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. He stressed that the NPP seeks the restoration of peace in Manipur and the formation of a democratically elected government.

The central government had imposed President’s rule in the state following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and the State Assembly, with a tenure till 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.

Meghachandra also asserted that the people of Manipur had clearly rejected the BJP-led NDA, blaming its misrule, corruption, and divisive policies for pushing the state into unrest and instability. “The Congress party stands firmly with the people in their struggle to restore democratic values and rebuild the true idea of Manipur,” he said.