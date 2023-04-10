IMPHAL: As many as 1, 33, 553 duplications of voters in the photo electoral rolls of the sixty Assembly constituencies in Manipur have been detected.

For rectifying the errors ahead of the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections slated on June 5 and June 26 respectively, a memorandum of application has been submitted to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Imphal, Manipur.

This was stated by S Shyamacharan Singh, chairman of the Legal Department of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) after submitting the memorandum to the election office on Monday.

Talking to the newspersons at the gate of the election office, Imphal on Monday, Shyamachandran Singh who is also a senior advocate by profession said that during the oral talks, the officials of the election department agreed to have duplication of 55, 000 to 56, 000 voters in the electoral rolls to which the processes are underway to delete the errors soon.

In reply to a question posed by a media person, the MPCC leader was confident that as per submitting the memorandum, the officials concerned would make their reply to the Congress office.

“We have to wait and watch over it,” he stated.

MPCC, the opposition party in Manipur has taken up the discrepancies in the electoral rolls after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a review meeting on the duplication of voters in the electoral rolls and overlapping of district boundaries in the State.

The meeting held recently at Manipur CM’s secretariat complex was attended by DCs, SDOs/EROs, and concerned officials of the State Government.

As on January 6, 2023, there are 20,57,854 electorates in the final photo electoral rolls of the 60 Assembly constituencies.

The election department has also agreed that the number of voters listed in more than one Assembly segment is 1,33,553 as verified by DEOs, EROs, and BLOs.

To this effect, the verification process has been completed by 40.70 per cent.

But a target has already been set to complete the whole verification exercise by the next qualifying year (April 1), 2024.

Notably, the Manipur Cabinet recently decided to hold the elections for 26 Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats on June 5 and June 26 respectively.