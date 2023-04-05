IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday cautioned any individual or group against taking the law into their own hands saying that his government is fully monitoring the issues besieging the state.

The Chief Minister who also holds the Home portfolio was speaking in the backdrop of recent communal tension that prevailed for about a day over the speaking of evils of the divine things and also land disputes between the neighboring villages in the northern parts of the state, particularly in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Talking to the newsmen on Tuesday on the sidelines of the North East car rally, the chief minister said that anyone taking the law into their hands whether it may be on the issues of religions or land disputes will be punished according to the law of the land.

Asserting that his government was fully aware of the issues besieging the state Manipur CM said his government under the directive and cooperation of the central leaders has been putting in a serious effort to resolve all the issues before people resort to any agitation.

Concerning the looking and talking down on the recent controversial viral video of a Christian pastor and the aftermath of public reaction in the state, Manipur CM expressed his views that as we live in the secularism India we should not look down on others in all, especially on religions.

N Biren Singh also called for mutual respect for one another and urged the people to fully trust and depend on the government to take the right course of action.

To a question posed by a media man, Manipur CM said the controversies and land disputes happening in the districts and localities would be settled as the state government is making its best efforts.

“There are no changes to the existing district boundaries and the government has not initiated any steps to bring changes in a haste manner,” the CM said.

As and whenever there is happening disputes over the boundaries among the villagers across the state, the CM said that the general public should approach the relevant police stations or the district administrations in the event of any complaints instead of acting at whims and taking laws into one’s hands.