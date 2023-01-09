Imphal: Encouraging historians and researchers of the state to cooperate among others and to publish articles on history based on the truth and facts, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday expressed the need to have a clear concept and understanding of the land’s history, beliefs, and data to educate people from outside.

On the occasion of the 189th Death Anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh at the Samadhi of Maharaj at Langthabal, Imphal on Monday, the chief minister took a dig at the remarks of the opposition Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president, K Meghachanra who poohed pooh Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement “The Meitei people of Manipur are descendants of Arjun in the epic Mahabharat.”

K Meghachandra, also a sitting MLA of the Manipur Congress in the state assembly said that the statement of the union home minister is a distorted one.

The MPCC president said that the Union Home Minister owed an apology to the people for his remarks on Manipur history during his public address at Moirang, Manipur on January 6.

On the other hand, stressing the importance of the history of Manipur, N Biren said we can’t disassociate ourselves from history, emphasizing further that historical statues, memorial parks, museums, etc, tell stories of the forefathers of the land. They remind the present generations of their forefathers and their deeds, strengthening the feeling of nationalism, he added.