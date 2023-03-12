IMPHAL: National Investigation Agency (NIA) would investigate the case leading to the killing of Manipur’s ex-minister’s son allegedly involving two leaders of NSCN (IM) and a Manipuri spinster. Out of the three alleged accused one NSCN (IM) leader and a 40-year-old Manipuri girl are now in judicial custody and another NSCN (IM) leader is still at large.

This was stated by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh when he was called on by representatives of the newly formed Joint Action Committee against the killing of Akoijam Nonganba alias Aging (40) at the CM’s secretariat on Saturday night.

N.Biren Singh on his Twitter said, “I was called on by the JAC in connection with the death of AK Nonganba alias Aging at my official residence today.”

With regards to the slow progress in the investigation and arrest of the third alleged accused, CM Tweeted, “The investigations are still undergoing to nab the remaining suspect in connection with the case. Directions have been issued to follow necessary legal procedures so that justice may be delivered.”

Also read: Manipur: NSCN (IM) leader, woman arrested for killing ex-minister’s son, says CM N Biren Singh

The dead body of Akoijam Nonganba, (40) son of former Manipur minister (late) AK Pilot Langam from Kwakeithel, Imphal West, was found under mysterious circumstances at Changoubung under Kangpokpi Police Station, Manipur on February 12 last. As per the police report, He has gone out of his house with his girlfriend Thokchom Sonia, (40) from the same locality on February 10. Police arrested Nonia on February 17 last.

In this connection, the CM informed the state assembly recently that out of two NSCN (IM) cadres allegedly involved in the crime, one was arrested and remanded into judicial custody. Another one is still missing from police dragnets. The body of the killed man is still lying at the mortuary of the RIMS due to the ceaseless agitations of the JAC.

To this effect, the JAC urges the Chief Minister to hand over the case to the NIA.