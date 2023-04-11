IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday paid his tributes to Maharaja Nara Singh on his 172nd death anniversary at Kangla in Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister took to his official Tweeter handle and wrote, “Paid rich tributes to the gallant Maharaja Nara Singh on his 172nd death anniversary at Kangla today.

“During the First Anglo-Burmese War, soon after the 7 years devastation, his strong military acumen led to the defeat of the Burmese army by driving them beyond the Ningthi river.”

Attended the observation of the 173rd Death Anniversary of Maharaja Nara Singh at Kangla today.



Maharaja Nara Singh liberated the people of this former princely state from the clutches of Burmese invaders by driving them out from the soil of Manipur beyond the Ningthi River. pic.twitter.com/8SjaJy1zkI — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 11, 2023

Manipur Chief Minister said the state government will build a befitting memorial tomb in honour of Maharaja Nara Singh’s contribution to the people of Manipur.

Also read: Manipur: People who came before 1961 will be treated as permanent settlers, says CM N Biren Singh

“The people of Manipur will always remember Maharaja Nara Singh’s spirit of nationalism and the Government of Manipur will soon build a befitting memorial tomb in honour of his great contribution to the people of Manipur,” CM N Biren Singh said in another tweet.

Also read: Acknowledge sacrifices of our forefathers, says Manipur CM Biren Singh in Imphal