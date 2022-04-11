Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, on Monday, called on the people of the state to respect and acknowledge the sacrifices made by “our forefathers to protect our motherland”.

“Our society would have no value if we do not honour our forefathers and follow paths shown by them,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

Manipur CM Biren Singh made this statement while observing the 172nd death anniversary of Maharaja Nara Singh at Kangla fort in Imphal.

Maharaja Nara Singh was the ruler of Manipur from 1844 till his death at Kangla Palace Imphal in 1850.

Maharaja Nara Singh is attributed to have shifted the then capital of Manipur from Langthabal to Imphal.

Also read: 5G spectrum trials will begin soon in Manipur, says Chief Secretary

Born in 1792, Maharaja Nara Singh was popularly known as ‘Eningthou Nungsiba’.

Maharaja Nara Singh was an ‘excellent’ military commander who had defeated the more powerful and strong Burmese army in the first Anglo-Burmese war.

“As the commanding officer of the Gambhir Singh army during the First Anglo-Burmese War, soon after the 7 years devastation, Maharaja Nara Singh exhibited excellent military acumen and defeated the Burmese army by driving them beyond the Ningthi River and thus liberated Manipur,” CM Biren Singh said.

He added: “Maharaja Nara Singh is said to have conducted around five rounds of military expeditions in different parts of the region.”

Also read: 14th Manipur State Film Awards conferred, Governor vows possible support for Cinema’s growth

The Manipur chief minister also announced the state government’s decision to soon build a memorial tomb in honour of Maharaja Nara Singh.

“The people of Manipur will always remember Maharaja Nara Singh’s spirit of nationalism and the Government of Manipur will soon build a befitting memorial tomb in honour of his great contribution to the people of Manipur,” said CM Biren Singh.