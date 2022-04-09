Imphal: The 14th Manipur State Film Awards, 2022 were distributed today at the Palace Auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society.

The award for the Best Feature Film was won by ‘Eikhoigi Yum’ directed by Romi Meitei and produced by ChingshubamSheetal. The best Direction Award was handed over to Bobby Haobam for the film ‘Rongdaife’.

For the non-feature section, the Best Non-Feature Film was bagged by ‘AyekpasinggiPukkei’ directed by DebendraThiyam and produced by BrojeshworiMaibam. The film also won the awards for Best Film of a Debut Director, Best Audiographer, Best Music Direction and Best Voice Over or narration. ‘PabungSyam’ directed by HaobamPaban Kumar and produced by Films Division, won the Best Biographical Film.

The film also won the award for Best Director. The Best Social issue for the non-feature film was bagged by Beyond Blast, a film by SaikhomRatan, on a budding artist whose legs were amputated because of a bomb blast.

Speaking during the award distribution ceremony, Governor La Ganesan opined that much of the nation’s history is being imparted through movies. The Governor, while noting that cinema is a powerful medium, exhorted the State’s filmmakers to produce films that showcase the diverse and rich culture of Manipur. He also vowed that he will extend all possible support to facilitate the growth of Manipuri Cinema.

The Governor also exuded confidence that the efforts of MSFDS will elevate the status of Manipuri Cinema and encourage the State’s budding filmmakers, technicians and enthusiasts.

Water Resources and Relief and Disaster Management Minister AwangbowNewmai, in his presidential address, stated that one has something to learn from every film.

Meanwhile, Lifetime Achievement Award winner, renowned filmmaker L. Banka Sharma expressed gratitude for being honoured with the prestigious award. He confided that he had always longed for the award.

Earlier during the day in observation of ‘MamiNumit’, the birth of Manipuri Cinema, Manipur’s legendary filmmaker, AribamSyam Sharma fumed over a remark by a few personalities that Manipuri Cinema will evanesce considering its present state of affairs. The internationally acclaimed filmmaker expressed the desire for the younger generations to strive harder, seek advice from the seasoned artistes and get professionally trained to foster the growth of Manipuri Cinema.

He further pointed out that there are negligible technological disadvantages in the present day. Besides, Manipur has a rich culture, he said and refuted the idea that Manipuri Cinema will fade away.

The attendees of the ‘MamiNumit’ observation, paid floral tributes to departed pioneers of Manipuri Cinema at the NingshingNungbi, Memorial Stone erected inside the MSFDS complex.

The awards distribution ceremony of the 14th Manipur State Film Awards, 2022 amid its ambience of jubilation and cheers, witnessed a turning point as a third gender actor was honoured with the Best Actor Award a first in Manipur.

Even as third gender persons have long been associated with Manipuri Cinema when it comes to make-up and costumes, the award distribution ceremony gave a reason for everyone to celebrate as BisheshHuirem strode on the MSFDS Palace Auditorium stage in the spotlight to receive the award from Manipur Governor La Ganesan during the ceremony here today.