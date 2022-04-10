Guwahati: 5G technology or fifth-generation spectrum trials will commence soon in Manipur.

It will be implanted in the state 50 days after approval given to telecom service providers (TSPs) by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), covering rural, semi-urban and urban areas in India.

“5G spectrum trials will begin soon in Manipur,” said the state chief secretary Rajesh Kumar.

Kumar was addressing the programme on ‘Manipur: The Land of Emerging Opportunities’ on Tuesday.

“Internet connectivity in Manipur is wonderful. We want to make Manipur an Information Technology hub to look after business from neighbouring countries,” he said.

In May this year, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) granted permissions to TSPs for conducting trials for use and applications of 5G technology.

TSPs include Bharti Airtel Ltd, Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and MTNL.

These TSPs have tied up with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology providers which are Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and C-DOT.

In addition, Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd will also be conducting trials using its indigenous technology. The permissions have been given by the DoT as per the priorities and technology partners identified by TSPs themselves.