Guwahati: Affirming reports that have been doing the rounds recently that talks between the government and a valley-based armed group have been initiated in Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said “There is active engagement for negotiations with a particular group to bring them back to the mainstream.”

Replying to a query raised by reporters on the sidelines of a foundation stone laying ceremony at Imphal East district’s Andro, CM Singh said, “It is too early to divulge detailed information to the public regarding the talks. There is steady progress.”

Sources said that the rebel group which is likely to ink the peace deal with the government is a prominent one.

Earlier, during the Congress regime, some factions of a valley-based underground outfit had signed a tripartite ceasefire agreement with the state government and the Centre.

Acknowledging the sufferings experienced by the people of Manipur due to the prolonged violence, CM Singh emphasized that there is a need to focus on developmental aspects taken up by the government in the state so that the conscience of the people does not get shadowed by violence all the time.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the government is diligently working on a resettlement program for the displaced victims and has appointed teams of MLAs to facilitate the process.

“The government is committed to helping rebuild the houses of the displaced victims according to their preferences, whether built by the government or privately,” CM Singh added.

Maintaining that the resettlement process primarily remains in progress for areas such as Churachandpur district’s Yaithibi Loukol and Kangpokpi, CM Singh sought the support of the public for their successful resettlement.

“In a bid to alleviate the plight of those in relief camps, the government has arranged for the provision of winter equipment and food to ensure that they do not face shortages during the cold season,” CM Singh said.

Additionally, CM Singh announced that the ‘controversial’ Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reformation Act has been rectified by the government, with plans to implement the rectified act in the near future.

Earlier, speaking during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the projects of Ima Market, a football ground with natural grass, and road improvements in and around Keithelmanbi, Tumukhong and Moirangpurel under the Andro assembly constituency, CM Singh sought the support of the public in maintaining the time-tested bonds of 34 different ethnic groups in Manipur to restore peace and secure the future of the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Singh explained the root cause of the ongoing crisis, accompanied by projected videos. According to him, the root cause of the ongoing crisis is deeply rooted and did not start on May 3 this year.

The Chief Minister attributed it to illegal immigrants and drug lords involved in mass poppy cultivation and forest destruction, on which the state government will never compromise.

Highlighting the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) recognition of the crisis as a conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups to wage war against India, CM Singh mentioned that the Central government has a clear understanding of the situation in Manipur.

He also cited the Centre’s order to the state government to identify illegal immigrants soon after the crisis outbreak.

“The identification process has been extended for another year at the state government’s request. The ongoing conflict is not only a ‘war’ but also an ‘environmental and ecological war’ that both the state and Central governments are facing it,” CM Singh said.

CM Singh contended that the present government is committed to saving Manipur and preserving its future, citing the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), the efforts to lift the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), and the initiatives to detect illegal immigrants and combat illicit drug-related activities.

Regarding the issue of Andro residents being denied Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates, which was raised by sitting MLA Th Shyamkumar during the function, CM Singh assured that the state government would make every effort to ensure that the people of Andro receive SC certificates within two to three months.