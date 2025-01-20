Imphal: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday called all the indigenous communities residing in this strife State to live together peacefully, maintaining an understanding amongst one another on the path of development and all-round progress.

There are 35 different communities in Manipur recognized by the government.

Singh in a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat reiterated that the State Government is not against any community when the state is facing an unprecedented crisis that cost the lives of over 260 persons during the past 20 months.

He added that the Government is concerned about illegal migrants and the mushrooming of many unrecognized villages in border areas.

He further stressed the need for major communities to support minorities in their living, for the overall development of the State.

Singh appealed to the public to work together in restoring peace and normalcy and to take the State towards a faster pace of development.

He said, “We should remember how our forefathers safeguarded our motherland together from external forces.”

Singh added that different indigenous communities had been living together, safeguarding the land since time immemorial.

He sought the cooperation of the public in the Government’s effort to restore peace in the State.