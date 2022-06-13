The police in Manipur’s Jiribam district have seized brown sugar, weighing 1.037kg, worth over Rs 85 lakh.

Three persons have also been arrested by the police in Manipur in connection with the seizure.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sevan Raja, Debashish Paul and Athoi Chiru.

The drug was seized by the Manipur police during regular frisking of vehicles along NH-37 at Leingangpokpi.

The brown sugar consignment was seized from a car bearing registration number MN 01 AG 0671.

The drug consignment was seized and the persons involved were immediately arrested.