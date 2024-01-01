Guwahati: A fresh clash was reported in Moreh, Manipur on Monday evening with two bombs allegedly being hurled at the security forces.

As per reports, at around 4:20 pm, reports emerged of two bombs being hurled at security personnel near Chawangphai Village in Tengnoupal district.

This attack took place following a gun battle yesterday and an earlier ambush on Saturday.

The Sunday gunfight saw an extended exchange of fire through the night, disrupting the town and injuring four commandos stationed at the Assam Rifles’ Key Location Point.

On Saturday, another ambush injured five police personnel.

Vigilance in the area has been increased to trace any possible suspects of the incident.

An investigation is also being carried out by the police.