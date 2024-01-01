Guwahati: Renowned Assamese actor Deepjyoti Keot was admitted to a hospital in Guwahati, Assam on Monday following some heart-related issues.

Keot is known for his portrayal of Mohan in the popular sitcom Beharbari Outpost.

Initial accounts indicate that the actor experienced a sudden onset of heart-related issues.

He was rushed to the hospital as soon as he complained about the medical condition during an ongoing shoot.

According to reports, Deepjyoti Keot was taken to Health City Hospital in Guwahati, where a team of specialists is currently providing care.

Further details will be updated soon.