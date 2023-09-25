Imphal: After the recovery of a bomb at the counter of a hospital in the West Imphal district, the Special Operation Group (SOG), retrieved a cache of arms, ammunitions and hand grenades in a massive search operation in the southern part of Manipur on Monday morning, official sources said.

In the operation conducted by Special SOG, Thoubal district along with 33 Assam Rifles and a team of Yairipl police station on Monday, one SLR, seven SLR magazines, one anti-riot gun, and one hand grenade were recovered from Khoirom Laijing near hand pump under the In Yairipok police station.

Further operations were also conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal-West, Imphal-East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Churachandpur districts in which 01 (one) arm and 10 explosives were recovered from Imphal-East district, a police report said.

The seized items have been handed over to the Officer in Charge of the Yairipok Police Station along with a written report for taking necessary action.

On Sunday afternoon, a bomb was recovered from the counter of Iboyaima Hospital and Research Centre Centre at Singjamei Chingamathak Chongtham Leikai in Imphal. The bomb was subsequently diffused by the Manipur police bomb disposal squad.

A total of 132 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and the police has detained 1732 persons in this connection with violations in different districts of the state.