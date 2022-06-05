Manipur capital Imphal has been rocked by yet another bomb blast.

An improvised explosive device (IED) went off at around 3 in the morning of Sunday at Imphal in Manipur.

Notably, a school in Imphal – the capital of Manipur – was the target of the bomb blast.

The bomb blast was reported from outside the main entrance gate of the Little Flower school in Imphal, Manipur.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

However, the school gate was heavily damaged in the bomb blast.

Some portions of the school building, including window panes, were also damaged.

Senior Manipur police personnel and bomb experts rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation and collet evidence.

Thus far, no individual or group has taken responsibility for the bomb blast.

Notably, there has been an increase in the number of bomb attacks in Manipur in the last one month.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh, on Saturday, has convened a cabinet meeting to discuss the matter.