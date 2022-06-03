IMPHAL: Four Manipur policemen have been suspended by the state government allegedly “misusing power and corruption”.

The suspended police personnel also include a commanding officer of the Manipur state disaster response force (SDRF).

Informing this, additional DG of Manipur police Clay Khongsai said that the chief minister’s office (CMO) received complaints that the manipur SDRF commanding officer was taking money from the personnel in lieu of granting them unauthorized leave.

Following this, an inquiry was initiated that revealed that most of the personnel were on unauthorized leave.

The suspended Manipur SDRF commanding officer has been identified as – Zakiruddin.

Moreover, three other Manipur policemen were also suspended for assisting Zakiruddin in his corrupt practices.