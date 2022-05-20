An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been suspended by the Manipur government for engaging cops in household chores.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh ordered suspension of the IPS officer on Thursday.

The IPS officer serving in Manipur had allegedly engaged police officials in household chores at his private residence.

The accused IPS officer has been identified as PG Singsit, commandant of 7BN Manipur rifles.

“He (the suspended IPS officer) was using at least 15 police personnel, besides the cook, gardener and peon, at his residence,” Manipur CM Buren Singh said.

He added: “This is unacceptable.”

The Manipur chief minister further informed that the police personnel were also inhumanely treated by the suspended police official.