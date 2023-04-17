IMPHAL: The BJP-led Governments at the Centre and in Manipur have come under heavy criticism from the opposition Congress party on Monday.

Talking to the media persons at the Congress Bhavan, Imphal, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president, Harishwor Goswami asked what the BJP-led governments have so far done for the significant developments of Manipur especially in the boundary dispute with neighbouring country Myanmar.

The Congress leader also posed a question to the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh what great achievement he had rendered for the people since he became the union minister.

The questions of the Congress came out a day after R K Ranjam started election campaign preparations for the Lok Sabha election 2024 in the Khundrakpam Assembly constituency on Sunday.

R K Ranjan is a sitting Member of Parliament of the Lok Sabha elected from the Inner Manipur Constituency.

To a question posed by a journalist, Harishwor Goswami said that while R K Ranjan was an editor of a Journal Regional Institute, he had written about the boundary disputes between Manipur and Myanmar from the Border Pillar number 64 to 68.

Strangely, when he is at the helm of the affairs of the central government, nothing meaningful boundary settlement within this purview has so far been sorted out.

If he has the calibre, it is high time to settle the border dispute with Myanmar at his initiative, the Congress leader said.

The opposition Congress also blamed the BJP-led governments for allowing the construction of border fencing at the disputed border areas.

The new construction of border fencing is dwindling the territory of Manipur to a great extent.

This must be halted, the VP said, adding that the border dispute would be settled first and then the fencing along the porous borders would be continued for the peaceful coexistence with neighbouring Myanmar.

