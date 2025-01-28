Imphal: A one-day workshop on biodiversity has called for a time-bound action plan for future generations.

The Manipur Biodiversity Board (MBB) in the Forest Department in partnership with the Foundation for Ecological Security (FES) and German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Northeastern Himalayan Region of India (NERAQ) organized the workshop in Imphal on Tuesday.

It has also initiated the exercise for revision of the Manipur Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (MBSAP).

The event marks a crucial step in promoting multi-stakeholder collaboration to protect Manipur’s unique biodiversity through the revision of the state’s Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan.

The workshop envisages comprehensive insights and data addressing the state-specific biodiversity challenges and strategies.

The Workshop has focused on developing a Roadmap with time time-bound Action Plan and mechanism for implementation.

The revision process is likely to complete by April 2025.

During the inaugural address, Anurag Bajpai, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and Head of Forest Force (PCCF and HoFF) highlighted the vital role of forests and their ecosystems play in preserving biodiversity and supporting livelihoods in Manipur.

He noted the significance of forest as the largest source of raw materials in the State and urged participants to develop an implementable time-bound Action Plan to drive future conservation initiatives while ensuring tangible benefits for the local communities.

Bajpai also underlined the importance of inter-departmental collaboration to address the interconnected challenges of biodiversity conservation and to ensure the successful implementation of the revised Manipur Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (MBSAPs).

He further suggested involving a group of young students from the University and Colleges in the revision process so that the perception of the present generation or Gen-Z can also be integrated in the action plan along with their technological acumen.

The discussions focused on identifying gaps in the existing (MBSAPs) and aligning them with national and global biodiversity frameworks.

Stakeholders were involved in group sessions to assess challenges, exchange insights, and prioritize conservation needs.

Interactive dialogues were held to outline key objectives, strategies, and timelines for updating MBSAP.

In the first Stakeholders’ Consultation Workshop organized today at Forest Headquarters Imphal, the participants from the various Government Departments, Academia, Policy makers, Researchers, Civil Society Organisations, and Community leaders discussed strategies for conservation and managing the State’s rich biodiversity sustainably.