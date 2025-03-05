Imphal: A bee swarm attacked four Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) while collecting rice from the Food Corporation of India Godown at Leimaram in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

One IDP died, and three others sustained injuries in the incident.

The four IDPs, who were sheltering at the Leimaram Government High School relief camp under the jurisdiction of the Bishnupur police station, had gone to collect their monthly rice quota provided by the government. Around 11 am, a bee swarm suddenly attacked them.

The victims attempted to flee, but the bees chased them and continued to sting them.

Leitonbam Jiren, 40, son of L Abu, died on the way to Saiyol Hospital in Nambol, within the same district.

Three other IDPs, Soibam Ahongjao, 45, S Biren, 53, and M Subashchandra, 54, sustained severe injuries and received treatment at the same hospital.

Police have registered a case regarding the incident.