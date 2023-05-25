IMPHAL: In pursuance of a goal, of ensuring inclusive quality education, and promote opportunities for underprivileged children of Manipur, the Indian Army in collaboration with the National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO), a Kanpur-based educational trust, have been running a boarding coaching facility for 50 students, in the strife-torn state, even when the situation in the entire hill state is volatile.

Despite the ongoing crisis, all these students are continuing their preparations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), 2023, in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

A focused endeavor has been put in by providing regular counseling, quality time, safe environment and essential amenities, to the aspirants and disengaging them from stress, trauma besides channelizing their mind and efforts in preparation for the NEET exam, in the wake of the current situation in the state.

The youths of Manipur, hailing from different communities, continue to stay here with each other, peacefully.

If there is a silver lining to the communal clashes in Manipur, it is in seeing these youths staying together, impervious to the outside world.

On Wednesday, at least one civilian was killed and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Konthoujam Govindas’s house was vandalised in separate incidents as Manipur witnessed more violence in Bishnupur and Imphal West districts.

Following the incidents, curfew was imposed without any relaxation until further orders in Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West and Jiribam districts.

The agitated mob claimed that the Manipur government is yet to take sufficient and proper measures to protect the local people, from militants and armed miscreants belonging to other communities.

The minister was not at home at the time of the incident. No one was injured in the incident.

In yet another incident, a civilian received bullet injuries in Singda Kadangband Part-1 in Imphal West after he was fired at by armed miscreants.

The person was immediately shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.