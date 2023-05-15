Guwahati: The Indian Army has put full focus on domination of the Indo-Myanmar border, fringe vulnerable areas in the hinterland and is undertaking measures to reassure the locals across communities.

The Indian Army in consultation with the Manipur government and other stakeholders has worked out fresh and elaborate security measures to address the fear of members of all communities, especially those staying in the fringe and vulnerable areas outside the state capital Imphal.

Stringent measures and inter alia a robust multi-agency in-grid (Security Coordinating System) is in place to ensure the continuance of hard-earned peace in the northeastern state.

Over 128 Indian Army and Assam Rifles Columns, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) have been relentlessly engaged in area domination to ensure early restoration of complete normalcy.

Long-duration patrols, appropriately equipped, and grouped with riflewomen of the Assam Rifles, were sent to the fringe and vulnerable areas, identified in consultation with the state government, in the past 72 hours.

These area domination patrols visited several villages across communities, and interacted with the locals, women and influencers, not only to reassure them of their safety, but also to provide much-needed succour.

Rendering medical assistance ‘in situ’ (In the original place) by paramedics, including undertaking prophylactic medical evacuation, were some of many activities that were undertaken by these patrols.

A violent incident of firing at Saparmeina village in Senapati district was immediately responded to by the security forces and brought under control.

While locals across communities have expressed their yearning for a feeling of lasting peace, some measures like day and night area domination, surveillance over designated flash points, engagement with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) of all communities across Manipur and employment of quadcopters, tracker dogs and UAVs are in place to thwart any misadventure attempt by the inimical elements.

Domination of the Indo-Myanmar border is also being effectively undertaken to deter any misadventure from the Insurgent groups.

Round-the-clock vigil through domination patrols and employment of UAVs, quadcopters and tracker dogs, have significantly contributed towards deterring various insurgent groups in taking advantage of the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles on Monday carried out an air evacuation of 96 stranded people from Phaisenjang, near the Indo-Myanmar border in Chandel district.

All 96 persons were rehabilitated at the Assam Rifles camp since the onset of the clashes broke out on May 4.

Owing to the remoteness of the Assam Rifles camp and keeping the comfort of the locals supreme, air evacuation using Air Force MI 17 helicopters was considered inescapable.

Security, medical, food, accommodation as well as telecommunication at the time of need, for interaction with their kith and kin back home, were met during their stay with the Assam Rifles.

The Indian Army appeals to all sections of the people of Manipur to support the efforts of the security forces in sustaining the hard-earned peace and promoting harmony and quell any attempt to spread hate and misinformation, being directed either towards them or spreading hatred towards each other in general.