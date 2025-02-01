Manipur: Assam Rifles, police clear 30 acres of illegal poppy farms

Imphal: In a significant move to curb illegal activities, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Manipur Police, cleared about 30 acres of illegal poppy cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur on Saturday.

The operation, part of a broader initiative to promote community health and well-being, took place in the villages of Khudei Khullen in the Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar.

Starting at 8:30 AM, the operation involved around 100 personnel from the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police.

Officials stated that this action was conducted under the guidance of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) and follows extensive awareness campaigns educating local communities about the harmful impacts of poppy cultivation.

The operation lasted approximately 8 hours, during which the illegal crops were destroyed.

Although no arrests were made, authorities have filed an FIR and are working to identify those responsible for the illegal cultivation.