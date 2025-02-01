Manipur: Assam Rifles hosts weapon display to inspire female army cadets

Imphal: In an inspiring initiative to motivate young women to join the Indian Armed Forces, the Assam Rifles organized a weapon display event for NCC cadets in Pallel, located in the southern Kakching district of Manipur, on Saturday.

A total of 18 girl NCC cadets, accompanied by three staff members, participated in the event. The cadets were introduced to a variety of advanced weapons and equipment used by the Assam Rifles.

They had the opportunity to handle the weapons, gaining practical, first-hand experience with modern military hardware.

One of the cadets shared that the interactive session not only familiarized them with sophisticated weaponry but also ignited a stronger interest in pursuing careers in the Armed Forces.

The event successfully fostered enthusiasm, deepening the cadets’ passion for national service and broadening their understanding of the roles within the Indian military.