Imphal: A joint team from the central and state forces conducted an operation targeting a tribal village located along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector and uncovered an abandoned camp with the recovery of a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives during the past 24 hours.

Officials said on Thursday that acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition at an abandoned camp once occupied by the militants/anti-socials, a joint team led by Assam Rifles conducted a cordon and search operation.

The two-hour-long operations at the general area of SL Zougam under the Machi Police Station in Tengnoupal District with Myanmar on the south successfully concluded with the recovery of several arms, ammunition, and explosives.

The recovery articles included three Improvised Mortar, two Musket Rifles, one broken magazine, a Spotter scope, two Binoculars, a Monocular sight, a Helmet, five Bullet vests (without bulletproof plate), and two Rifle slings.

The officials added that the recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further legal action.

