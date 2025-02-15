Imphal: A team of central paramilitary forces deployed along the Indo-Myanmar border in Chandel district of Manipur apprehended seven individuals suspected to be of an armed group along with arms and ammunition, reports said on Saturday.

The personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) operating in and around the Sajik Tampak area under the Chakpikarong police station in the jurisdiction of the Chandel district have reportedly arrested seven armed men stated to be the militants on Friday, the report said.

Upon receiving intelligence input from various sources concerning the movement of the armed persons suspected to be the militants to make their presence felt, a team from the CAPF conducted a surprise operation at the hinted target.

During the operation, suspected suspected armed men were arrested. Some arms and ammunition including AK series rifles loaded with live rounds, single barrel guns, and other minor weapons, were recovered from the spot.

The arrested individuals along with the recovery items were later handed over to the Chandel district police station for further formalities, the sources added.

