Imphal: In a series of synergized intelligence-based joint operations conducted by Assam Rifles with assistance from other central security agencies and Manipur Police apprehended a man reportedly involved in narco-insurgency along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

Manipur Police Control Room bulletin on Thursday stated that Seiminlen Doungel (35), a resident of Tuibong village in the jurisdiction of Churachandpur police station under the Churachandpur district sharing borders with Myanmar on the south was arrested on Wednesday.

The arrest was made in an hourlong operation in and around his residence with the recovery of several illegal articles from his possession.

Seiminlen Doungel was involved in extortion activities, kidnapping, weapon smuggling, and drug trafficking from across the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) on behalf of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) from Churachandpur District.

The team seized a mobile phone, a driving license, a PAN card, a Canara Bank debit card, two SBI debit cards, a voter ID, one AK-47 with a magazine, one 0.315 rifle (OFT-IN-2023, likely to be looted from a gun shop), one 0.315 rifle with a magazine, one single barrel rifle (country made), and three 7.62 mm ball rounds from his possession.

Police added that a case has been registered in this connection and the arrested person along with the recovered items are now in police custody for further legal action.

Notably, on February 17, the Finance Secretary of the proscribed United National Kuki Army (UNKA), was arrested along with a sophisticated weapon and ammunition in an operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The UNKA is a non-Suspension of Operations (SoO) entity. Under the SoO, the Ministry of Home Affairs signed a peace pact with 25 different Kuki underground groups operating along the Manipur Manipur-Myanmar border.