Manipur: Arms and explosives seized in joint security operations

Imphal: Indian security forces, in coordination with the Manipur police, have uncovered a significant stash of arms, ammunition, and explosives in the Imphal East district over the past 24 hours.

The recovery, which includes INSAS rifles, hand grenades, and radio sets, marks the first major haul of weapons since the end of the Manipur governor’s amnesty on March 12.

The joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police acted on a tip-off regarding anti-social elements and armed individuals taking shelter in a hiding spot.

The operation was conducted in and around Keirao Wangkhem under the Irilbung police station in Imphal East and lasted for approximately two hours.

During the operation, security forces successfully recovered a variety of weaponry, including one 7.62mm Self Load Rifle with two magazines, one 5.56mm INSAS rifle with three magazines, a .22 rifle with a magazine, a two-bore double-barrel gun, one stun grenade, six high explosive hand grenades, six radio wireless sets, a vehicular radio wireless set, six bulletproof helmets, three bulletproof jackets, five arming rings, and various ammunition for different firearms.

In a separate operation in Tumukhong Awang Leikai under the Thoubal Dam police station, one additional bulletproof jacket was also seized.

Authorities have launched further investigations as they continue to monitor the situation in the region.