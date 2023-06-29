Guwahati: Armed miscreants resorted to firing at Haraothel village in Manipur’s Senapati district at 5:30 am on Thursday, Indian Army officials said.

However, prompt and decisive action by the security forces swiftly neutralized the situation, preventing any escalation of violence, Army officials said.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, Indian Army troops deployed in the vicinity immediately mobilised to contain the situation.

“En route to the site, the columns encountered effective fire from the armed rioters. Demonstrating restraint and precision, the troops responded calibrated to avoid collateral damage and ensure the safety of civilians in the area,” an Army official said.

Unprovoked firing by Armed Rioters towards Village Haraothel commenced at 5.30 AM. Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of… pic.twitter.com/Vc2p3rX7OC — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 29, 2023

The swift and calculated response by the security forces led to the cessation of firing, effectively neutralizing the threat posed by the armed rioters. Additional troops have been dispatched to reinforce security measures and maintain stability, said an Army official.

Although unconfirmed reports indicate the possibility of some casualties, the exact figures have yet to be verified.

Furthermore, a significant build-up of large crowds has been reported in the vicinity.

The situation remains under close surveillance, with security forces and authorities closely monitoring developments.

The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges security forces face in maintaining law and order in the violence-hit Manipur.