IMPHAL: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday (June 29), arrived in violence-hit Manipur on a two-day visit.

Rahul Gandhi was received by Congress veteran and former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra Singh at the Imphal airport.

Later, the Congress party alleged that Rahul Gandhi was stopped by the state police from visiting Bishnupur district.

“It is most unfortunate that the Modi government is preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting relief camps and interact with the people outside Imphal,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

“His 2-day visit to Manipur is in the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Prime Minister may choose to remain silent or be inactive but why stop Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to listen to all sections of the Manipuri society and provide a healing touch?” Ramwah said.

After being stopped by the police from visiting Bishnupur, Rahul Gandhi returned to Imphal.