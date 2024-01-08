Imphal: Heavily armed militants launched a fresh attack on the Manipur Police Commando Complex and other security posts in the border town of Moreh on Sunday night.

The attack, which began around 7 pm, triggered an exchange of heavy fire that continued till 10 pm.

The militants, reportedly numbering around two dozen, used bombs and firearms in their assault, targeting the Commando Complex, Moreh Bazaar, Ward Number 7, 9, and the Moreh Court Complex.

Security forces, comprising Assam Rifles, BSF, and state police commandos, retaliated swiftly, bringing the situation under control.

While no casualties were reported among the security forces at the time of filing this report, the police suspect that some militants might have been injured in the exchange of fire.

This comes on the heels of a previous attack on December 30, 2023 night, which resulted in injuries to 11 security personnel, including a BSF trooper.

The recent surge in violence has prompted the authorities to impose a night curfew in Moreh since December 30, 2023.

The motive behind the attacks remains unclear.