Imphal: A Havildar of the Assam Rifles stationed near the Manipur-Myanmar border shot and injured six of his colleagues in a suspected alcohol-fueled incident early Wednesday morning, before taking his own life.

Identified as Sangpe Baite, the Havildar opened fire at his colleagues at around 2 am at the Sajik Tampak post in Chandel district.

Six soldiers were injured, two of them seriously, according to officials. Baite also attempted to seize two AK-47 rifles and ammunition from the injured personnel.

Following the shooting, Baite reportedly took his own life with his service weapon. Authorities recovered the stolen rifles and magazines.

The injured soldiers were airlifted to Leimakhong Army Hospital in Imphal, where two, Ramesh and Rahul, are said to be in critical condition.

Sources stated that the incident is not believed to be connected to any ongoing conflict in the region, as none of the injured or deceased soldiers are from Manipur.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of Baite’s actions.