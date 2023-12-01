Agartala: In a shocking incident that unfolded at the judge’s residence in Belonia, the duty Havildar, identified as Jaydip Das, aged 59, succumbed to self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Belonia is located in Tripura’s South District.

The tragic incident occurred when Havildar Jaydeep Das attempted suicide by firing two rounds from his service rifle.

The gunshot sounds immediately drew the attention of fellow workers, who rushed to the scene to find Das seriously injured.

Emergency services, including firefighters, were promptly notified, and Das was swiftly transported to the Belonia Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently referred to Shantir Bazar Hospital, and from there to GB Hospital.

Despite efforts to save his life, Das was declared dead upon arrival at GB Hospital by the attending doctor.

Before the unfortunate suicide attempt, he had posted a video message on social media, urging friends to protest in support of his wife and son.

However, the specific details of the nature of the protest and its cause remain unclear.