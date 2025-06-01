Imphal: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) on Sunday announced a 48-hour office picketing in all Naga-inhabited hill districts of Manipur starting Monday (June 2, 2025) to oppose the ongoing border fencing and the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) by the Government of India.

ANSAM, in a statement, states, “This movement is a united demonstration expressing our resentment.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ANSAM also called on all its constituent units and subordinate bodies to strictly observe the picketing within their respective jurisdictions,and also states that the protest is in defense of the Naga people’s ancestral land and familial unity.

It also warns of dire consequence to those individuals, contractors, transporters, and agencies involved in the transport or supply of construction materials related to the fencing works.

In a show of solidarity, the United Naga Council, the apex body of the Naga community in Manipur, the Chandel Naga People’s Organisation (CNPO), and the Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) in different statements extended their support to the ANSAM’s protest.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Nagas of Manipur are vehemently opposing the Government of India’s move to revoke the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border and implement coercive border fencing.

Notably, the Indian government plans to fence the entire 1,643 km porous border at an estimated cost of Rs 31,000 crore, despite several voluntary organizations of the Nagas and the Kukis strongly opposing it. So far, they have completed approximately ten km of border fencing in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

Moreover, the center has also restricted the Free Movement Regime along the Manipur-Myanmar border.