Imphal: In a recent incident that has ignited public outrage, alleged Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were captured on CCTV vandalizing private vehicles and windows of residential houses in Singjamei Yumnam leikai and Moirangkhom in Manipur.

This incident comes on the heels of a previous controversial incident involving RAF personnel attempting to burn down a meat shop in New Checkon.

According to reports, the CCTV footage revealed RAF personnel vandalizing approximately 10 vehicles and damaging the windows of two residential houses. Among the damaged vehicles were a Mahindra Scorpio, Gypsy, Tata Magic, Hyundai i-10, and a Suzuki Alto car.

The alleged incident took place around 2:20 am on Tuesday, as the RAF personnel were purportedly en route from Singjamei to Moirangkhom to assess the situation in the area.

The events leading up to the incident were set in motion when a group of protesters gathered in the area to block the movement of security force convoys.

The protesters suspected that the convoys were transporting armed miscreants.

In response, both the Rapid Action Force and Manipur Police resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob, which had congregated along the National Highway-2 Imphal-Moreh road stretch from Moirangkhom to Canchipur.

The alleged acts of vandalism by RAF personnel, caught on CCTV, have sparked widespread condemnation and demands for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Concerned citizens and human rights organizations are calling for accountability and urging the authorities to take appropriate action against those responsible.

The incident has further intensified the scrutiny surrounding the behaviour and conduct of security forces in the region.

The affected individuals whose vehicles and properties were damaged are seeking justice and compensation for the losses incurred.