Guwahati The Pabhoi Tea Estate in Biswanath in Assam witnessed escalating tensions on Tuesday after a tragic incident claimed the life of a worker.

Reports indicate that the employee was fatally injured by a tractor leading to a swift and furious response from fellow workers who surrounded the tea estate office.

The deceased worker has been identified as Mohan Khadal, a contractual employee at the Pabhoi Tea Estate.

Also Read: Assam: Another elephant electrocuted to death in Tinsukia

Following the accident, enraged employees gathered around the office, demanding compensation for the loss of Khadal’s life.

According to sources, the agitators are demanding a compensation amount of Rs 15 lakhs to be paid to the deceased worker’s family.

Also Read: Assam: Two injured as iron slab falls from under-construction flyover in Guwahati

Additionally, they are also seeking rehabilitation assistance and the provision of a permanent house for the family members affected by this tragedy.