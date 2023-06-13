Tinsukia: A tragic incident unfolded in Khamanpathar village under the Margherita sub-division of Tinsukia, Assam where a wild adult male elephant lost its life due to electrocution after coming into contact with a high-voltage electric wire on Tuesday.

According to locals, the elephant had ventured into the village along with its herd in search of food from the forest. Tragically, it accidentally came into contact with the high-voltage electric wire, resulting in electrocution and its subsequent demise.

“The elephant, which had entered the village last night in search of food, somehow got entangled with the high-voltage electric wire and succumbed to electrocution. It was devastating for us to discover the lifeless elephant lying in the field,” expressed a local resident.

Environmentalists point out that elephants are facing a severe food crisis in the forests due to extensive deforestation, forcing them to seek sustenance near human settlements.

Forest officials received information about the incident at 5 am.

The deceased elephant, approximately 30 years old and an adult male, had ventured out from the Dehing Reserve forest in search of food. While attempting to consume tree veins attached to a high-power live electric wire, the elephant tragically suffered electrocution.

“The post-mortem examination of the elephant was conducted, and as per forest regulations, the elephant was laid to rest,” stated a forest official.