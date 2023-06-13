Imphal: Amidst ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur, dissatisfaction has emerged from various ethnic groups regarding the composition of the State Level Peace Committee formed by the Centre to facilitate the peace-making process in the troubled state.

Following Kuki groups’ “unhappiness” over Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s inclusion, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a major Meitei civil society group, has rejected the appointment of its convenor, Jeetendra Ningomba, as a member of the committee.

COCOMI states that it cannot be part of the peace committee as long as Suspension of Operations (SOO) with insurgents remains in place and issues of “narco-terrorism” and illegal immigration are not effectively addressed.

The State Level Peace Committee, formed on June 10, is headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey and includes 51 key stakeholders, such as the Chief Minister, Members of Parliament, ministers, MLAs, and other representatives.

Ningomba expressed dissatisfaction, saying, “We have rejected this committee since the sentiments in the valley region are strongly against militant groups. We demanded that the government first withdraw the suspension of operations with militants, and peace cannot be achieved in Manipur unless urgent issues of narco-terrorism and illegal immigration are effectively addressed. However, the government has taken no action. We stand with the people, and the people demand action against militants. Until that happens, we reject this peace committee.”

He further mentioned that his inclusion in the committee was done without his consent.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), a prominent Kuki body, has made a similar claim, stating that its president was included in the member list without prior consultation or information.

“Kuki Inpi Manipur sees no reason to pursue peace solely with individuals who have instigated violence against its people. Peace must be the result of combined efforts by the Union Home Ministry and the affected communities. It cannot be a condition imposed to restore normalcy,” stated the KIM.

The Committee comprises 25 representatives from the Meitei community, 11 from the Kuki community, 10 from the Naga community (with Governor Anusuiya Uikey as the Chairperson), three from the Muslim community, and two from the Nepali community.

The recent ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed the lives of at least 100 individuals, with 310 others sustaining injuries.

The army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to restore peace in the state. Curfew remains in effect in 11 out of the 16 districts, while internet services remain suspended throughout Manipur.

The clashes initially erupted on May 3 following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ held in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.