Guwahati: All educational institutes in the valley districts of Manipur will continue to remain closed indefinitely from November 27 (Wednesday).

An official notification stated that the measure was taken because of the unrest and prevailing situation in the state and keeping in mind the safety of the students and teachers.

L Nandakumar Singh, Director of Education(School), Manipur in an official notification stated that all Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur are directed to inform all concerned to take necessary actions accordingly.

Notably, all educational institutes in the valley districts of Manipur remained closed since November 16 owing to various forms of agitations over the killing of six persons in the Jiribam district recently.

On Sunday it was announced that the schools and other educational institutes would be reopened from Monday.

However, the order was shortly revoked on the same day.