Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has granted default bail to five individuals accused of the massive Rs 2200 crore online trading scam in Assam.

The accused, including Sapnanil Das, Jiten Deka, Abhijit Chanda, Bishal Phukan, and Tarkik Bora, were granted bail due to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) failure to file a charge sheet within the stipulated 90-day period.

However, another accused, Sumi Borah was not granted bail, details of which were not present till the filing of this report.

The court’s decision was based on Section 167(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, which mandates the release of an accused person if the investigating agency does not file charges within the prescribed time frame.

Bail applications of Sanjib Deka, Chandan Nath and Subhanjyoti Kurmi were also rejected.

The accused individuals are alleged to be involved in a massive Rs 2,200 crore online trading fraud.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its scale and the involvement of high-profile individuals.